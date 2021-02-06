Govt aims to increase MSME contribution to 40% of GDP: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari , Union Minister for Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises ( MSME ) and Road Transport & Highways, has suggested to bring a lasting and transformative change in the villages through innovative, research-based technology that are specially adapted for rural areas. He also said the government aims to increase MSME contribution to 40% of GDP from 30%.

Speaking at a workshop held at the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University in Wardha in Maharashtra, the minister said that industries in village and Khadi generate as much as Rs.88,000 crore on an annual basis.

"This can be increased if policy is flexible, and innovative, and is aimed at improving the life of people living in villages," ministry of MSME said in a statement. Gadkari also stressed that goods produced by village industries can be sold better if they are marketed better, it added.

The Union minister said that the dreams of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Vinobha Bhave, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan, which was to improve the lives of the poor in villages, can be fulfilled if solutions are found to ensure that employment is generated in the villages, and they are clean and have enough facilities.

"Migration of as much as 30% of the country’s population from rural areas took place since independence due to lack of growth of the village economy," the statement read quoting Nitin Gadkari.

So that the rural poor are benefited, he said the government's aim is to increase the contribution of the MSME sector to 40% from 30%, stating that there are 6.5 crore MSME units.

"Policy has to be made which will empower the poor," Gadkari said. "We are not in favour of westernization, but we are in favour of modernization, in the villages. This is the time for socio-economic transformation," he added.

