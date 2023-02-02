Govt aims to make good learning loss during pandemic

States will be urged to set up physical libraries at panchayat levels to provide infrastructure for accessing the national digital library resources, Sitharaman said. National Book Trust, Children’s Book Trust, as well as other sources will be encouraged to give books and study materials in regional languages and in English to these libraries to help build a culture of reading among the youth. Physical libraries will help make up for the learning loss due to covid, Sitharaman said. “Collaborations with NGOs working in the field of literacy will be encouraged to promote financial literacy. Financial sector regulators and organisations will be encouraged to provide age-appropriate reading material to libraries," she added.