Govt aims to monetise infra assets worth over 1.62 lakh cr in FY23

Infrastructure assets worth more than ₹1.62 lakh crore are estimated to be monetised during fiscal FY23. Among the projects to be undertaken for monetisation in the current financial year would be highway TOT bundles, InvIT future rounds, lease of airports through PPP, tower assets, mining assets, and others. The latest target will be nearly 67.5% higher than ₹97,000 crore that was monetised in fiscal FY22. The information was announced by the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}