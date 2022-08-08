Govt aims to monetise infra assets worth over 1.62 lakh cr in FY23

Among the projects to be undertaken for monetisation in the current financial year would be highway TOT bundles, InvIT future rounds, lease of airports through PPP, tower assets, mining assets, and others.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Infrastructure assets worth more than ₹1.62 lakh crore are estimated to be monetised during fiscal FY23. Among the projects to be undertaken for monetisation in the current financial year would be highway TOT bundles, InvIT future rounds, lease of airports through PPP, tower assets, mining assets, and others. The latest target will be nearly 67.5% higher than ₹97,000 crore that was monetised in fiscal FY22. The information was announced by the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Infrastructure assets worth more than ₹1.62 lakh crore are estimated to be monetised during fiscal FY23. Among the projects to be undertaken for monetisation in the current financial year would be highway TOT bundles, InvIT future rounds, lease of airports through PPP, tower assets, mining assets, and others. The latest target will be nearly 67.5% higher than ₹97,000 crore that was monetised in fiscal FY22. The information was announced by the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
To the Parliament, Chaudhary said, "indicative value of assets envisaged to be monetized under NMP during FY22-23 is ₹1,62,422 crore."
To the Parliament, Chaudhary said, "indicative value of assets envisaged to be monetized under NMP during FY22-23 is ₹1,62,422 crore."
"This indicative value refers to a value expected to be realised by the asset owners through the monetisation process, either in form of accruals or by way of private sector investment," the minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"This indicative value refers to a value expected to be realised by the asset owners through the monetisation process, either in form of accruals or by way of private sector investment," the minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added, "Various transactions proposed to be undertaken during FY22-23 include highway TOT bundles and InvIT future rounds, redevelopment of sports stadia, operational power generation & transmission assets, lease of airports through PPP, PPP projects at various port Trusts, development of silos and warehouses, monetisation of tower assets and mining assets."
He added, "Various transactions proposed to be undertaken during FY22-23 include highway TOT bundles and InvIT future rounds, redevelopment of sports stadia, operational power generation & transmission assets, lease of airports through PPP, PPP projects at various port Trusts, development of silos and warehouses, monetisation of tower assets and mining assets."
Under National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), the government expects to monetise asset pipeline aggregating to ₹6 lakh crore over the four-year period, FY 2022-2025.
Under National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), the government expects to monetise asset pipeline aggregating to ₹6 lakh crore over the four-year period, FY 2022-2025.
Among sectors identified under the NMP are - roads, ports, airports, railways, warehousing, gas & product pipelines, power generation and transmission, mining, telecom, stadium, and urban real estate.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among sectors identified under the NMP are - roads, ports, airports, railways, warehousing, gas & product pipelines, power generation and transmission, mining, telecom, stadium, and urban real estate.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In FY22, the transactions with an aggregate monetisation value stood about ₹97,000 crore in terms of accruals or private investments were completed under NMP.
In FY22, the transactions with an aggregate monetisation value stood about ₹97,000 crore in terms of accruals or private investments were completed under NMP.
Further, in FY22, key transactions include - Highway Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) based PPP Concessions, NHAI’s Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), PowerGrid InvIT, annual accruals from mineral and coal blocks auctioned, private investment in the redevelopment of railway colonies, receipts from 6 airports leased on PPP mode and private investment from port terminals bid out on PPP mode, the minister highlighted.
Further, in FY22, key transactions include - Highway Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) based PPP Concessions, NHAI’s Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), PowerGrid InvIT, annual accruals from mineral and coal blocks auctioned, private investment in the redevelopment of railway colonies, receipts from 6 airports leased on PPP mode and private investment from port terminals bid out on PPP mode, the minister highlighted.
NMP is envisaged to serve as a medium-term roadmap for identifying potential monetisation-ready projects, across various infrastructure sectors. Also, NMP targets to provide a medium-term roadmap of the programme for public asset owners; along with visibility on potential assets to the private sector.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NMP is envisaged to serve as a medium-term roadmap for identifying potential monetisation-ready projects, across various infrastructure sectors. Also, NMP targets to provide a medium-term roadmap of the programme for public asset owners; along with visibility on potential assets to the private sector.