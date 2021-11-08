Govt aims to cut logistics cost by 5 percentage points in 5 years: Piyush Goyal

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) had launched a study, “Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS)" in 2018 with the main objective of ranking states and UTs on the efficiency of their logistics ecosystem. The first version of the report, LEADS 2018, focused on export-import trade and assessed the efficiency of the logistics ecosystem in each State and UT. The second edition of the study – LEADS 2019, covered both international and domestic trade. The third edition of LEADS 2021 exercise has gone one-step ahead by using objective parameters along with the perception-based indicators for index formulation.