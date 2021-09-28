Govt aims to tap solar energy to power cold chain facilities

According to health ministry data, 30 million pregnant women need 45 million vaccine doses annually, and 27 million new-born babies need to be vaccinated five times in the first year. “With the covid-19 vaccinations being done at a much larger scale, we recently did a gap analysis of cold chains and decided to further strengthen the vaccine storage systems. There are two ways of using solar energy for vaccine storage. One, either the storage equipment runs on solar energy, or the building having the facility uses solar energy for electricity. In unreliable electricity supply areas, we have electricity storage facility usage and other back up so that there is no chance of vaccines being spoilt," the health ministry official said.

