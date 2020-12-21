OPEN APP
Govt alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new coronavirus strain in UK
File Photo: Dr. Harsh Vardhan (ANI Photo )
File Photo: Dr. Harsh Vardhan (ANI Photo )

Govt alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new coronavirus strain in UK

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 01:24 PM IST Staff Writer

He said the government had done everything that was important to handle the COVID-19 situation in the last one year.

The government is alert and there is no need to panic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain in the UK.

 

Responding to a question on the panic over the new strain and a demand to ban flights from the UK, Vardhan told reporters, "I would say this to all that all these imaginary situations, imaginary talks, imaginary panic... don't involve yourself in this." 

"The government is fully conscious about everything. If you ask me, there is no reason to panic the way we are seeing in this press conference," the minister added.

