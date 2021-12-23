Amid a rise in Omicron cases in India, Union Health Ministry has alerted states and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter, asserted that Omicron is three times as infectious as the Delta variant of coronavirus and war rooms must be activated to contain it.

"Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level," wrote Bhushan.

The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level.

The variant, which has led to shutdowns and has become the dominant strain responsible for the surge of infections across Europe and other countries, has now infected more than 200 people in India.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is more transmissible and emphasised vaccination and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to counter the spread of the virus.

"Omicron is a new variant and is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Dr Guleria told ANI.

The variant, first detected in southern African nations in November, has higher transmission rates but experts are yet to understand if the disease severity is lesser when compared to the previous variants.

