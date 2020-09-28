Govt allays apprehension over labour codes, says workers' rights not compromised

The Ministry also said that the Economic Survey, 2019 has analyzed about the pain of dwarfism prevalent in Indian firms. Dwarfism refers to firms which are surviving for more than 10 years but their growth in terms of employment is stunted. One of the inhibiting factors in creation of employment was observed to be the threshold of 100 workers under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. It was observed that threshold under Labour legislation creates perverse incentive to remain small. The State of Rajasthan in 2014 had increased the threshold from 100 to 300 workers and done away with the requirement of prior permission before retrenchment etc., in case of firms having less than 300 workers. The impact of increase in threshold in the state of Rajasthan, showed that average number of factories in Rajasthan having more than 100 increased significantly as compared to the rest of India. The total output in those factories also increased. 15 more States have already enhanced threshold to 300 workers.