Govt allocates 1,118 lakh tn foodgrain, 3.91 lakh crore as subsidy under PMGKAY

New Delhi: The Centre has allocated 1,118 lakh tonnes of foodgrains to states and Union Territories for free distribution under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) so far to provide relief to ration card holders, with a food subsidy outlay of around ₹3.91 lakh crore, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.
“In 2020-21 fiscal, ₹1,13,185 crore was allocated to implement the PMGKAY, while ₹1,47,212 crore was allocated in 2021-22 and ₹1,30,600 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal," the ministry said.
PMGKAY was launched in March 2020 to provide free 5 kg foodgrains per person per month to about 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
The free ration scheme was introduced to reduce the hardship of the beneficiaries during the lockdown period which was imposed due to the then raging coronavirus. The free grains are over and above the normal quota provided under the NFSA at a highly subsidised rate of ₹2-3 per kg.
The scheme has been extended multiple times since then and is now valid till December 2022.
“So far, under the scheme the Department had allocated a total of about 1118 LMT foodgrains to the States/UTs. Currently Phase VII (October-December, 2022) of PMGKAY is operational in all States/UTs," the ministry said.
Currently Phase VII (October-December, 2022) of PMGKAY is operational in all States/UTs, it added.
