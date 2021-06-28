Govt allocates additional 2,12,540 vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman announced ₹1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of a package to support the pandemic-hit economy. Together with previously announced ₹93,869 crore spending on providing free foodgrains to the poor till November and additional ₹14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package - mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to Covid-hit sectors - totalled up to ₹6.29 lakh crore.