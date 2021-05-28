The Centre has approved a proposal on Friday providing monetary support to 11.8 crore students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Mid-Day-Meal Scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The union Education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal (Nishank) said the Centre will provide an additional fund of about ₹1,200 crore to state governments and Union territories to provide monetary assistance to such students.

According to Nishank, the welfare scheme would benefit children studying in classes 1 to 8 in 11.20 lakh government and government-aided schools across the country.

"To give a fillip to Mid-Day meal Program, a proposal is approved to provide monetary assistance to 11.8 crore (118 Million) students through Direct Benefit Transfer of cooking cost component of Mid-Day-Meal Scheme to all eligible children, as a special welfare measure," the education minister added.

He further announced the distribution of free-of-cost food grains at ₹5 Kg per person every month to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY).

