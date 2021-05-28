Subscribe
Govt allocates 1,200 cr to provide monetary support to 11.8 cr students under Midday Meal Scheme

Govt allocates 1,200 cr to provide monetary support to 11.8 cr students under Midday Meal Scheme

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the distribution of free-of-cost food grains at 5 Kg per person every month to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries under the PM-GKAY.
1 min read . 05:50 PM IST Staff Writer

According to Nishank, the welfare scheme would benefit children studying in classes 1 to 8 in 11.20 lakh government and government-aided schools across the country

The Centre has approved a proposal on Friday providing monetary support to 11.8 crore students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Mid-Day-Meal Scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The union Education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal (Nishank) said the Centre will provide an additional fund of about 1,200 crore to state governments and Union territories to provide monetary assistance to such students.

In a tweet, Nishank wrote, "About 11.8 crore students to be benefited as GoI to provide Monetary Assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the MDM Scheme. An additional fund of about 1,200 crore to be provided for this purpose".

"To give a fillip to Mid-Day meal Program, a proposal is approved to provide monetary assistance to 11.8 crore (118 Million) students through Direct Benefit Transfer of cooking cost component of Mid-Day-Meal Scheme to all eligible children, as a special welfare measure," the education minister added.

He further announced the distribution of free-of-cost food grains at 5 Kg per person every month to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY).

