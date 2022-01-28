This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry of finance had launched a programme in June 2021 to allow additional borrowing space of ₹80,000 crore to states, which is conditional on them undertaking and sustaining of specific reforms in the power sector
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The central government has granted additional borrowing permission of Rs7,309 crore to two states for undertaking the stipulated reforms in the power sector, said the ministry of finance in a statement on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The central government has granted additional borrowing permission of Rs7,309 crore to two states for undertaking the stipulated reforms in the power sector, said the ministry of finance in a statement on Friday.
“While Rajasthan has been allowed to borrow additional ₹5,186 crore, Andhra Pradesh has been allowed to borrow additional ₹2,123 crore as an incentive to embark on the reform process," read the statement.
“While Rajasthan has been allowed to borrow additional ₹5,186 crore, Andhra Pradesh has been allowed to borrow additional ₹2,123 crore as an incentive to embark on the reform process," read the statement.
Apart from these two states, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh had also submitted their proposals to the government, which are under examination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from these two states, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh had also submitted their proposals to the government, which are under examination.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additional borrowing permission will be issued to eligible states on receipt of the recommendation from the ministry of power.
Additional borrowing permission will be issued to eligible states on receipt of the recommendation from the ministry of power.
Earlier last week, the ministry had stated that 20 states have expressed their interest in getting additional borrowing space for the power sector.
Earlier last week, the ministry had stated that 20 states have expressed their interest in getting additional borrowing space for the power sector.
The ministry of finance had launched a programme in June 2021 to allow additional borrowing space of ₹80,000 crore to states, which is conditional on them undertaking and sustaining of specific reforms in the power sector.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry of finance had launched a programme in June 2021 to allow additional borrowing space of ₹80,000 crore to states, which is conditional on them undertaking and sustaining of specific reforms in the power sector.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the programme, the additional borrowing limit permitted for power sector reforms is 0.5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) every year for a four year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25.
Under the programme, the additional borrowing limit permitted for power sector reforms is 0.5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) every year for a four year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25.
“This will make available additional resources of more than Rs. 1 lakh crore every year to the States. The objectives of the additional borrowing permissions are to improve the operational and economic efficiency of the sector, and promote a sustained increase in paid electricity consumption," the ministry said.
“This will make available additional resources of more than Rs. 1 lakh crore every year to the States. The objectives of the additional borrowing permissions are to improve the operational and economic efficiency of the sector, and promote a sustained increase in paid electricity consumption," the ministry said.