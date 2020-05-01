Govt allows 33% strength at private offices during lockdown until 17 May

India will now be under lockdown till May 17 with a complete ban on air travel, trains and inter-state road transport for the general public while educational institutions, theatres, malls, hotels and bars will also remain shut, the government announced on Friday. However, the Centre gave some relaxations for various business activities and people's movement within areas with limited or no Covid-19 cases.

Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining people working from home.

All government offices can function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and up to one-third of remaining staff.

Commercial and private establishments allowed in red zones include print and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers.

In orange zones, taxis and cab aggregators will also be permitted with one driver and one passenger only, while inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

In green zones, all activities are permitted except those prohibited throughout the country irrespective of the zone. However buses and bus depots can operate with maximum 50 per cent capacity.

