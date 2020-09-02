Govt allows airlines to operate at 60% capacity

Govt allows airlines to operate at 60% capacity1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
However, it isn’t clear how this will affect airlines immediately as most of them are still operating at a time when travel demand remains muted
New Delhi: Domestic airlines, which were allowed to operate at up to 45% of their total capacity, can now increase the number of flights to as much as 60% of their capacity, the ministry of civil aviation said in a circular on Wednesday.
However, it isn’t clear how this will affect airlines immediately as most of them are still operating at about a third of their capacity with travel demand remaining muted because of fears of contracting covid-19 and the collapse of business travel.
Indian airlines resumed domestic operations from 25 May, after being grounded for two months during a government-backed lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic. Airlines were then allowed to operate only upto a third of its total capacity, with the cap later being increased to 45% and then to 60%.
A senior airline official told Mint that though air traffic has picked up since May, the bookings are not strong enough for most airlines to operate upto 60% of capacity.
"We are hoping for bookings to pick up during the upcoming festive season," said the senior official with a no-frill airline, who requested anonymity.
The number of passengers traveling daily on domestic flights have increased from about 40,000 passengers a day during May, when domestic operations resumed after two months of lockdown, to about 100,000 a day now.
Meanwhile, the Indian government has also extended suspension of regular scheduled International flights to and from India till 30 September.
However, international all-cargo operations and flights specifically allowed by the aviation regulator, such as repatriation flights, charter flights, and flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, continue to operate.
