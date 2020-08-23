New Delhi: The government has allowed all film, television and web production to resume across the country on Sunday with adequate safety and hygiene norms in place, Union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday. This will help restart an important part of the economy and ensure livelihoods of many people are back on track, he said.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the industrhave been prepared in consultation with the health ministry and the ministry of home affairs.

Guidelines from the health ministry say employees who are at higher risk, including the old, pregnant women, and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public. Use of face covers and masks at all public and workplaces will be made mandatory, except for those facing the camera.

Apart from installation of the Aarogya Setu app, thermal screening of visitors, adequate provisions of sanitization, physical distancing of at least six feet has to be followed at all times. Measures have to be taken by the production team to involve minimum number of cast and crew members during the shoot. For outdoor shooting, necessary coordination with the local authorities shall be ensured to minimize and manage the spectators. Staggered call and pack-up timings for different production units shall be ensured by studios having multiple sets.

Common locations such as sets, cafeteria, make-up rooms, edit rooms, vanity vans, washrooms, etc. would need to be sanitized regularly. Measures for the safety of sanitization staff such as adequate provisions for rational use of gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc. shall be undertaken. Sharing of costumes, hair wigs, makeup items, equipment, etc. should be kept at a minimum. Artists should be encouraged to do their hair styling and make-up remotely with the help of professionals. Efforts shall be made to minimize the use of props and sanitization of props shall be done before and after use.

A designated supervisor shall be nominated from among the cast and the crew who will keep record of the zone (red/orange/green) where the workplace exists, ensure that all concerned have installed and updated Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles and monitor contacts between various personnel, observance of precautions and sanitation protocols and contact the nearest health facility in case of health contingencies such as any person developing symptoms of covid-19, among other things.

