Govt allows all shootings to resume with safety norms

Common locations such as sets, cafeteria, make-up rooms, edit rooms, vanity vans, washrooms, etc. would need to be sanitized regularly. Measures for the safety of sanitization staff such as adequate provisions for rational use of gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc. shall be undertaken. Sharing of costumes, hair wigs, makeup items, equipment, etc. should be kept at a minimum. Artists should be encouraged to do their hair styling and make-up remotely with the help of professionals. Efforts shall be made to minimize the use of props and sanitization of props shall be done before and after use.