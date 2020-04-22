Govt allows book stores, electric fan shops to be exempted from lockdown

NEW DELHI : The Union Home Ministry has on Tuesday granted relaxation to several agriculture and commercial industries from the extended coronavirus lockdown . In the commercial sector, shops selling textbooks and establishments selling electric fans can also operate.

In the agricultural sector, the relaxation has been extended to facilities for export or import such as pack houses, inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture produce. It also includes relaxation to research establishments dealing with the agriculture and horticulture activities and the inter- and intra-state movement of planting materials and honey bee colonies, honey and other beehive products.

Here's a compact list of the revised relaxations granted by the govt:

All Agricultural and horticultural activities:

1. Facilities for export/ import such as Pack houses, inspection and treatment facilities for seeds and horticulture produce.

2. Research Establishments dealing with the agriculture and horticulture activities.

3. Inter and intra State movement of planting materials and honey bee

colonies, honey and other beehive products.

Commercial and private establishments:

1. Shops of educational books for students.

2,. Shops of electric fans.

The Union Home Ministry also also ordered Standard Operating Procedure for the sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers (crew members) at Indian ports and their movement. According to the SOP laid down for sign-in of a Indian crew member, the ministry said that the seafarer will have to intimate their travel and contact history for the last 28 days to the ship owner or the recruitment and placement service.



