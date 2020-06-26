The road transport and highways ministry on Friday said that citizens with mild to medium colour blindness can now in obtain driving licence, a practice that is common in many countries of the world.

A colour blind person finds it difficult to distinguish between different colours. Earlier this year, the ministry had got representation that people with colour blindness are not able to get the driving licence, even as they were able to meet all the criteria, except identifying colours. Besides, there were restrictions with respect to declaration of a person’s physical fitness or medical certificate, making the process difficult.

“The issue was taken up with medical expert institution and advice was sought. The recommendations received were to allow mild to medium colour blind citizens to be allowed to drive and put restrictions only on the severe colour blind citizens from driving," an official statement said.

“The ministry has been taking many measures to enable divyangjan citizens to avail transport related services and especially relating to the obtaining driving ;icence. The advisories issued in regard to facilitate driving licence to the divyangjan and further an advisory for people with monocular vision have been issued earlier," it said.

