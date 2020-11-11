Govt allows domestic airlines to operate at 70% of their pre-Covid capacity

New Delhi: Scheduled airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 70% of an aircraft’s capacity on domestic flights, up from 60%, India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday in a further easing of restrictions on the sector clobbered by the covid-19 pandemic.

The measure will bring much relief to carriers, which are looking to increase capacity to fly more passengers during the ongoing festive season.

Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on 25 May, after being grounded for two months during a government-backed lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the air passenger traffic has gradually picked up over the months, after the collapse of business and leisure travel due to the pandemic.

Airline bookings have picked up from the last few months with daily domestic passenger count touching about 200,000. However, the numbers still remain way below the pre-covid figures. Domestic airlines had carried about 12.95 million passengers during November 2019.

Demand is expected to further pick up by December as people travel to meet their family and friends, a senior official at a no-frill airline said, adding that bookings for corporate and business travel however remain weak and are likely to revive only later in 2021.

"All airlines may not increase their capacity to 70% right away as there may not be enough demand for this at the moment. But, going ahead, we expect the industry to return to about 70% of pre-covid capacity by December, and full capacity by March-April 2021," the official added, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, flight bookings continue to surge days after the announcement of successful clinical trials for a covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"The announcement of a credible vaccine will definitely improve travel sentiment among passengers. We expect higher bookings in the coming days," added the airline official mentioned above.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.