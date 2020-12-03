Govt allows domestic carriers to operate at 80% of pre-Covid capacity

Indian government on Thursday announced that domestic airlines can now operate from at 80% of their pre-Covid approved capacity with immediate effe. The operations were last capped at 70% of the levels.

"Domestic operations recommenced with 30,000 passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020," said Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Moreover, on 1 devcember the number of daily domestic passengers on flights has touched 252,374, which is a new high since operations resumed on May 25 this year.

Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on 25 May, after being grounded for two months during a government-backed lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the air passenger traffic has gradually picked up over the months, after the collapse of business and leisure travel due to the pandemic.

Airlines had been expecting that the government would further increase the cap on domestic flights from 70% to 80% so that they can soon reach their pre-COVID levels, according to reports.

IndiGo on Wednesday said it has reached 70 per cent of its pre-COVID capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights.

On the other hand, Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.





