Govt allows domestic carriers to operate at 80% of pre-Covid capacity

'Domestic operations recommenced with 30,000 passengers on 25 May and have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020,' said Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Indian government on Thursday announced that domestic airlines can now operate from at 80% of their pre-Covid approved capacity with immediate effe. The operations were last capped at 70% of the levels.
