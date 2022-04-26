This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 vaccines in India: ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the Covid-19 virus
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday has given restricted use authorisation of three Covid-19 vaccines, the latest on the list is Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. The vaccine is for children above the age of 12 years for a two-dose regimen, according to the news agency ANI.
Besides, the DCGI has also given emergency approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age group of 6-12 on Tuesday. The drug regulator has also granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years.
ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the Covid-19 virus. It is also the first Covid vaccine that is needle-free and administered using PharmaJet, a needle-free applicator to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects.
Whereas Biological E's Corbevax is being used to inoculate children against coronavirus in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Covaxin has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the DCGI for the age group of 12 to 18 years on December 24, 2021.
India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.
The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.