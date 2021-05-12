The Centre on Wednesday allowed its employees with medical qualifications to undertake practice and offer teleconsultation. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said the central government employees with medical qualifications can offer medical bits of help during spare time and on a purely charitable basis.

Referring to a 57-year-old order of the Home Ministry, it said the DoPT has been receiving queries/requests from central government servants for providing teleconsultation services during the current pandemic.

The DoPT referred to the Home Ministry order of February 29, 1964, that stipulates that the Head of Department may grant permission to central government servants holding recognised qualifications in any system of medicine to undertake practice.

"In view of the unprecedented rise in the numbers of Covid-19 cases, and to utilise the in-house capabilities available in the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus and to provide relief to the public, it has been decided that the central government employees holding recognised qualifications in any system of medicine requires no permission from the Head of Departments (HoDs) concerned to undertake practice/provide teleconsultation," it said.

This would be subject to the condition that such practice/teleconsultation is undertaken during spare time, on a purely charitable basis, without detriment to the official duties to the government servant concerned, the order said.

"However, it is desirable that the government servants should keep their departments concerned informed for record purposes only," it said, adding that this guideline will come into force with immediate effect.

On May 12, India witnessed a record rise in Covid-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country's death toll to 2,54,197.

Additionally, 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported on Wednesday. The total caseload in the country now stands at 2,33,40,938.

The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04%, the Union Health Ministry said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.