Govt allows export of sugar up to 112 LMT2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 08:26 PM IST
Government has eased restrictions on export of sugar allowing exports up to 112 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) from 1 August, relaxing the earlier limit of 100 LMT
The Union government has allowed additional sugar exports of 12 lakh metric tonnes from 1 August, as it eased export restriction to benefit sugarcane farmers and sugar industry. The move, government said, will also help in earning foreign exchange and facilitate reduction in trade deficit.