The Union government has allowed additional sugar exports of 12 lakh metric tonnes from 1 August, as it eased export restriction to benefit sugarcane farmers and sugar industry. The move, government said, will also help in earning foreign exchange and facilitate reduction in trade deficit.

The government had imposed restrictions on export on sugar beyond 100 lakh metric tonnes from 1 June in order to increase availability of the commodity in the domestic market and curbing price rise.

The limit has now been increased to 112 LMT with the sugar stocks improving due to increase in sugar production and decrease in consumption due to weak demand in the domestic market.

"The position was reviewed by the Government in last week of July, 2022 and it has been decided to allow export of sugar upto 112 LMT in the interest of sugarcane farmers and sugar industry," commerce and industry ministry said in a press release on Friday. It said that even after export of sugar up to 112 lakh metric tonne, closing stock of 60 LMT would be maintained and as crushing in Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states would commence from 1st to 3rd week of October 2022, there would be sufficient availability of sugar in the country at reasonable price and retail price would likely to remain stable.

Crushing of sugarcane generally commences by the end of October or the first week of November, but due to sufficient availability of sugarcane, crushing of cane is likely to commence between the first and third week of October and new sugar would start coming in the market from mid of October, 2022, the government said.

It explained that the export of sugar of 100 LMT till 1 August in the current sugar season has helped in improving liquidity of sugar mills by Rs. 33,000 Crore enabling them to clear cane price dues of farmers.

"Further export of sugar of 12 LMT would help in improving liquidity of sugar mills by Rs. 3600 Crore enabling them to clear cane price dues of farmers which stood around Rs. 9700 Crore as on 4 August ,2022," it said.