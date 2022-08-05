Govt allows export of sugar up to 112 LMT

"The position was reviewed by the Government in last week of July, 2022 and it has been decided to allow export of sugar upto 112 LMT in the interest of sugarcane farmers and sugar industry," commerce and industry ministry said in a press release on Friday. It said that even after export of sugar up to 112 lakh metric tonne, closing stock of 60 LMT would be maintained and as crushing in Maharashtra, Karnataka and other states would commence from 1st to 3rd week of October 2022, there would be sufficient availability of sugar in the country at reasonable price and retail price would likely to remain stable.