Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Govt allows export PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh
A health worker wearing PPE suit collects swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at a govt school, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Govt allows export PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh

1 min read . 01:54 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The product was banned for export earlier, but it has now been moved to the restricted category

NEW DELHI : Partially relaxing export norms, the government on Monday permitted shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units.

Partially relaxing export norms, the government on Monday permitted shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units.

The product was banned for export earlier, but it has now been moved to the restricted category.

The product was banned for export earlier, but it has now been moved to the restricted category.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: "A monthly quota of 50 lakh PPE medical coverall for COVID-19 units has been fixed for issuance of export licence to the eligible applicants to export PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice".

All other items that are part of PPE kits continue to remain prohibited, it said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Boosting Make in India exports, PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated