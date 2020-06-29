Govt allows export PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh

NEW DELHI : Partially relaxing export norms, the government on Monday permitted shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units.

The product was banned for export earlier, but it has now been moved to the restricted category.

The product was banned for export earlier, but it has now been moved to the restricted category.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: "A monthly quota of 50 lakh PPE medical coverall for COVID-19 units has been fixed for issuance of export licence to the eligible applicants to export PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice".

All other items that are part of PPE kits continue to remain prohibited, it said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Boosting Make in India exports, PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh."

