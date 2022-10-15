Govt allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain

India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in Special Economic Zones to export flour made from imported wheat, news agency Reuters has reported citing a government order, conceding to the demands of food processors to allow shipments of value-added products.
As per the order, India will allow food processors to import duty-free wheat against a commitment to export flour.
After a sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March shrivelled the wheat crop, India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, banned overseas sales of the staple to secure supplies for its 1.4 billion people.
Wheat exports from India, also the world's second biggest consumer of the staple, surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit supplies from the Black Sea region, resulting in a jump in global prices.
Earlier in May, India had prohibited wheat exports with immediate effect as the world's second-biggest wheat producer tried to calm local prices. Furthermore in August, the government decided to put restrictions on the export of wheat flour. The government approved the changes in policy of exports of wheat and removed the exemptions on Wheat or Meslin Flour from export restrictions or ban.
Due to the prohibition on wheat export, demand for wheat flour has increased in foreign markets, with exports from India increasing by 200 percent between April and July 2022 compared to the same period in 2021
Close on the heels of the ban on overseas sales of wheat, India restricted rice exports as scant rains in the east affected planting of the most water-thirsty crop.
India's protectionist measures have stoked fears of food shortages in some of the world's most needy and vulnerable countries in Asia and Africa.
(With inputs from Reuters)
