Govt allows Indians to receive up to Rs. 10 lac from relatives residing abroad

Anyone receiving financial support from overseas under the FCRA will now need to abide by the existing prerequisite to submit the audited statement of accounts on receipts and utilisation of the foreign contribution, including income and expenditure statement, receipt and payment account, and balance sheet for each financial year beginning on the first of April, within nine months of the financial year's end, on its official website or on the website as specified by the Center. A condition that an NGO or an individual receiving foreign funds required to disclose such contributions on its official website every three months has also been eliminated. The home ministry now gives organisations receiving foreign funds 45 days instead of 15 days to notify it of changes to their bank account, name, address, aims, or key personnel.