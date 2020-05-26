Govt allows private jets, chartered flights from today. Check the guidelines

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday announced the permission of resumption for chartered flights operations. The decision came on the same day when the scheduled domestic passenger flights also started across India, except a few states.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday announced the permission of resumption for chartered flights operations. The decision came on the same day when the scheduled domestic passenger flights also started across India, except a few states.

The ministry said "non-scheduled and private operators" of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from May 25 onwards.

The ministry said "non-scheduled and private operators" of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and micro-light aircraft can resume their domestic flights from May 25 onwards. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Most of the guidelines issued by the Aviation Ministry were similar to the ones issued for passengers of operators of domestic commercial passenger flights.

Guidelines for charted flights and private jets

1) A passenger had manually booked his or her ticket for a chartered helicopter flight, the boarding pass will be issued at the helipad or heliport with minimum contact and after following all sanitisation protocols prescribed by local administration.

2) Passengers should report at the airport, heliport or helipad at least 45 minutes before the departure time.

3) Vulnerable persons, such as very elderly, pregnant ladies, passengers with health issues are advised to avoid air travel. This rule will not apply to air ambulance services.

4) Price cap on tickets, issued by the aviation regulator DGCA last week for scheduled domestic passenger flights, will not be applicable on chartered flights.

5) The charges of air travel (on chartered flights) to be as per mutually agreed terms between operators and the travellers.

After a two month gap, India resumed its domestic passenger flights from Monday and a total of 532 domestic flights operated.

With inputs from PTI

Topics Private Jets