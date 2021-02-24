Govt allows private sector banks to participate in all govt businesses

In 2012 RBI had allowed private sector banks to handle central and state government business. However this was reversed in September 2012 after the government decided to postpone “liberalisation" of government business in favour of private sector banks" for a period of 3 years. In a communication dated April 2015, the government said it will continue with the embargo until RBI conducted a complete review of the functioning of the private banks. However RBI had objected to this saying that postponing the dispensation would not be appropriate in the context of equity, fair play and convenience for banks.