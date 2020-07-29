Govt allows restriction-free export of 4 crore masks, 20 lakh medical goggles

The government has relaxed norms for the export of face shields, certain kind of surgical masks and medical goggles which are in demand due to coronavirus pandemic. The shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 with an export quota of 50 lakh units per month has been permitted by the government, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed.

The government has relaxed norms for the export of face shields, certain kind of surgical masks and medical goggles which are in demand due to coronavirus pandemic. The shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 with an export quota of 50 lakh units per month has been permitted by the government, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed.

"Following PM Modi's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a decision to promote Make in India and industrial growth, govt permits export of 4 cr 2/3 Ply surgical masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of face shields," he said.

"Following PM Modi's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a decision to promote Make in India and industrial growth, govt permits export of 4 cr 2/3 Ply surgical masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of face shields," he said.

The government has made export of face shields free and permitted outward shipments of 2/3 ply surgical masks and medical goggles with certain conditions. Earlier export of 2/3 Ply surgical masks, medical goggles and face shields were banned in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis.

The export of these masks and goggles is moved from banned category to restricted one, under which an exporter has to seek a permission or licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

These products are in huge demand on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "Monthly export quota of 50 Lakh units of Medical Coveralls for COVID-19, 20 lakh medical goggles has been permitted." All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited, it said.