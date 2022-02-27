1 min read.Updated: 27 Feb 2022, 01:48 PM ISTLivemint
Ministry has allowed trailers and rigid vehicles to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers. This will enhance the carriage capacity by 40-50%
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allowed trailers and rigid vehicles to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers. This will enhance the carriage capacity by 40-50%, according to a statement by the ministry.
"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 25,2022 to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin," it said.
In a separate notification, the ministry said cash vans shall comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016).