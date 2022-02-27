Govt allows vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ministry has allowed trailers and rigid vehicles to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers. This will enhance the carriage capacity by 40-50%
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allowed trailers and rigid vehicles to have a maximum of three decks to transport two-wheelers. This will enhance the carriage capacity by 40-50%, according to a statement by the ministry.
"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on February 25,2022 to amend Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, whereby rigid vehicles and trailers can have a maximum of three decks to transport two wheelers, with the load body not projecting over the driver's cabin," it said.
In a separate notification, the ministry said cash vans shall comply with the minimum requirements as stated in Automotive Industry Standard-163:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specifications are notified under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016).
This will facilitate manufacture, tyre approval testing and registration of cash vans as special purpose vehicles.
