Govt amends passport rules: 5 key updates to know before applying

The Union government recently amended passport rules, requiring applicants for a new passport to follow updated regulations.

An official note issued last week formalised the amendment to the Passport Rules, 1980.

The changes aim to enhance security and efficiency and provide a seamless experience for passport applicants.

Here are five updates to keep in mind before applying for a passport: Birth certificate: Birth certificates issued by the appropriate authorities will be considered the only proof of date of birth (DOB) for applicants born on or after October 1, 2023.

Under the new norms, birth certificates issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, the Municipal Corporation, or any other authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, will be accepted as proof of date of birth.

Other applicants can submit alternative documents, such as a PAN card, service record/pay pension order (for government employees only), driving licence, election ID card, school leaving certificate, or LIC policy bond, as proof of date of birth.

Residential address: The residential address mentioned on the last page of the passport, which was the norm until now, will no longer be printed on the passport. Instead, a barcode will now be printed on the passport, which immigration officials will scan to retrieve information.

Colour-coding system: A colour-coding system is being introduced to make it easier to identify the passports of different citizens.

Government officials will receive white passports, diplomats will receive red passports, and ordinary citizens will continue to receive blue passports.

Removal of parents' name: The names of the passport holder’s parents will no longer be printed on the passport. This change will prevent unnecessary disclosure of personal information.