New Delhi: The government on Tuesday approved the amendments to the policy guidelines for the expansion of private FM radio stations by simplifying the financial eligibility norms to allow participation of companies with net worth of ₹1 crore in the bidding process for category ‘C’ and ‘D’ cities.

The decision was taken in the last Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the amendments, the government has decided to remove the three-year window period for restructuring FM radio permissions within the same management group during the license period of 15 years.

The government has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15% national cap on channel holding.

According to the I&B ministry, these three amendments together will help the private FM radio industry to fully leverage the economies of scale and pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to tier 3 cities in the country.

“This will not only create new employment opportunities but also ensure that music and entertainment over the free-to-air (FTA) radio media is available to the common man in the remotest corners of the country," it added.

To improve Ease of Doing Business in the country, the emphasis of the government has been on simplification and rationalization of the existing rules to make governance more efficient and effective so that its benefits reach the common man.

