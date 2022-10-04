Govt amends provisions regarding FM radio broadcasting1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 02:42 PM IST
The government has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15% national cap on channel holding.
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday approved the amendments to the policy guidelines for the expansion of private FM radio stations by simplifying the financial eligibility norms to allow participation of companies with net worth of ₹1 crore in the bidding process for category ‘C’ and ‘D’ cities.