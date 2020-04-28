The shipping ministry on Tuesday announced ₹50 lakh compensation for port employees and workers, in case of their death due to covid-19.

The ministry has asked all the 12 major ports to grant compensation to the dependent members or legal heirs in case a port employee dies due to the novel coronavirus. This will include all port employees, including contractual labourers employed directly by the port.

“Monetary Compensation is declared to cover the risk of life due to covid-19 contamination while discharging the port related duty. Port chairman is the competent authority for the settling claims/ disbursement of the compensation/Ex-Gratia and verifying authority for the cause of death from covid-19," an official statement said.

“This compensation is applicable only for the pandemic of COVID-19 and shall be in force up to 30.09.2020, subject to review thereafter," it said.

The outbreak of the global pandemic has put the life of all frontline workers at risk. Last month, the government announced a personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh for a period of three months to 22.12 lakh public healthcare workers at high risk of contracting coronavirus as they are in direct contact with patients exposed to the disease. This will also include accidental loss of life on account of contracting covid-19.

