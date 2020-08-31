Centre announces 7-day state mourning on demise of Pranab Mukherjee

"The Government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India at Army Research & Referral Hospital, New Delhi on 31st August, 2020. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive. During the period of State Mourning the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment. The date, time and venue of the State Funeral will be intimated later," the ministry said in an official statement.