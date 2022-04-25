This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The key changes in by the amendment of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 were made based on the approvals given by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)
The Indian Government on Monday released an official statement where it said that in order to encourage “aatmanirbharta" in defence manufacturing and reduce the financial burden on local industry all modernisation requirements of the armed forces will be met indigenously.
The statement further mentioned that domestic industry will not have to furnish “integrity pact bank guarantees" for acquisitions costing more than ₹100 crore.
These were among the key changes brought in by the amendment of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 based on the approvals given by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) – India’s apex defence procurement body.
See India Government's notification here
“Going forward, all modernisation requirements of the defence services and the Indian Coast Guard are to be indigenously sourced irrespective of the nature of procurement. Import of defence equipment/sourcing from foreign industry of capital acquisitions should only be an exception and undertaken with specific approval of DAC/Raksha Mantri," the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The requirement of “integrity pact bank guarantee" has been done away with on the advice of the finance ministry while maintaining safeguards to check wrongdoing in the defence business. An integrity pact prohibits paying or receiving bribes and the bank guarantee can be encashed by the government in case of violations.
“Instead, earnest money deposit (EMD) will be taken as a bid security for all acquisition cases with Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) cost more than ₹100 crore. EMD will be valid for the selected vendor up to signing of contracts and returned to remaining vendors post declaration of selection. Post contract, integrity pact [to check corruption] will be covered through the Performance cum Warranty Bank Guarantee (PWBG)," the ministry statement said.
Under India’s defence procurement rules, AoN by the defence acquisition council is the first step towards buying military hardware.
The defence ministry will also encourage wider participation of the indigenous defence manufacturing sector in the procurement process to boost “aatmanirbharta".
“To encourage wider participation and broad base indigenous defence manufacturing sector in the country, the total order quantities in acquisition cases are to be split between shortlisted vendors, wherever viable," the statement said.
