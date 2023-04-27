Govt announces 'City Beauty Competition' for public spaces1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:08 PM IST
- The competition will judge wards and public spaces on five pillars-- accessibility, amenities, activities, aesthetics, and ecology
New Delhi: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has launched the 'City Beauty Competition', a nationwide contest aimed at recognizing and encouraging the transformational efforts made by cities and wards to create beautiful, innovative, and inclusive public spaces.
