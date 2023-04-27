Home / News / India /  Govt announces 'City Beauty Competition' for public spaces
Back

New Delhi: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has launched the 'City Beauty Competition', a nationwide contest aimed at recognizing and encouraging the transformational efforts made by cities and wards to create beautiful, innovative, and inclusive public spaces. 

The competition will judge wards and public spaces on five pillars-- accessibility, amenities, activities, aesthetics, and ecology. The deadline for participation in the competition is July 15, 2023.

The competition provides a unique opportunity for wards and cities to showcase their interventions in creating beautiful public spaces, promoting heritage and culture, sustainable communities, and ecological conservation. 

The competition also aims to encourage peer learning among states and cities. Selected wards will be felicitated at the city and state levels, while the most beautiful public spaces in the cities will be awarded at the state level under four categories: waterfronts, green spaces, tourist/heritage spaces, and market/commercial places.

