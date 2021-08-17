Govt announces guidelines for RoDTEP scheme

RoDTEP has created a mechanism to reimburse such central, state and local taxes, which are not being refunded under any other scheme. The refund would be credited to an exporter’s ledger account with the customs, and will be used to pay basic customs duty on imported goods. The credits can also be transferred to other importers. The rebate will have to be claimed as a percentage of the Freight On Board value of exports. A monitoring and audit mechanism, with an information technology-based risk management system has been put place in to physically verify the records of the exporters.

