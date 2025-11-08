Govt announces Parliament Winter Session dates, check schedule approved by President Droupadi Murmu

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced the dates for Winter session of Parliament. According to the schedule, Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19.

In a post on X, he stated, “The Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of #Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business).”

He concluded the post with the statement, “Looking forward to a constructive & meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy & serves the aspirations of the people.”

This announcement comes at a time political campaigning entered its final leg ahead of Phase 2 of Bihar assembly polls. The Bihar elections results will be announced on November 14, three days after the final polling round which will be held on November 11.

Prime Minister conducted two rallies today, the first in Sitamarhi and the second in Bettiah. As the political climate heats up, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–Janata Dal (United) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is locking horns with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)–Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.

In the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, the government plans to introduce the draft of the ‘Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Act 2025.’ It was presented by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi at a high-level meeting of the Union health ministry held on November 4.

The proposal pertains to growing demand for regulation of medical devices and cosmetics so that they comply with safety and quality control norms for medical products. It aims to strengthen laws governing market surveillance and requirement for drug quality testing.

