Govt announces 65,000 crore to make fertilisers available for farmers

Minister of State of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur , announced ₹65000 crore of funds to farmers to provide them with adequate fertilisers in the coming crop season.

The minister addressed a press conference, along with union finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday.

This announcement comes as the usage of fertilisers rose 17.8% as compared to the previous financial year, the finance ministry said at the press briefing. "Increased supply of fertilisers at subsidised rates will help 140 million farmers," the ministry added.

It further added that the fertiliser consumption is expected to increase to 673 lakh MT in 2020-21.

The finance minister announced the 'Aatmanirbhar' package 3.0 in New Delhi to help boost growth in the country. The FM had announced ₹900 crore for research and development of Covid-19 vaccine under the Covid Suraksha Mission and also an income tax relief for developers and home buyers, among others.

The cabinet has also approved a ₹2 lakh crore incentive to manufacturers across 10 different sectors on 11 November.

These sectors include, automobiles and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and food products among others. This Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme will create jobs and boost manufacturing in the country, Sitharaman said.









