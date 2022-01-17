Govt announces sale of various securities

"The Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) ‘4.56% Government Security, 2023’ for a notified amount of ₹2,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method (ii) ‘5.74% Government Security, 2026’ for a notified amount of ₹6,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method (iii) ‘6.67% Government Security, 2035’ for a notified amount of ₹9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method, and (iv) ‘6.99% Government Security, 2051’ for a notified amount of ₹7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method," the ministry of finance said in a statement