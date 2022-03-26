The procurers and sellers, are legally bound by the PPA in force as signed by both the parties. While the procurers are bound to pay the bills timely as per the PPA, the Gencos (sellers) are bound to maintain adequate fuel stocks and offer availability as per the PPA. Not maintaining adequate fuel stocks or not giving availability on any pretext (such as high price of imported coal etc) is inexcusable. Such a conduct on the part of seller should be immediately responded to by the procurer sternly by using all possible contractual and other available legal interventions at the level of State Government. If any gaming is noticed on the part of seller such as not supplying electricity under the PPA and selling it in the market should be brought to the notice of the Regulatory Commission without any delay under intimation to Ministry of Power for immediate intervention.