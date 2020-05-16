The Narendra Modi government on Saturday announced a slew of measures to promote indigenization of defence production under the “Make in India" programme including raising the foreign direct investment caps from the existing 49% to 74% through the automatic route.

Unveiling the measures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would also put out a list of weapons and platforms that would only be purchased from the domestic industries and not from foreign vendors. This list would be expanded every year in consultation with the armed forces, she said.

A third measure that Sitharaman announced was the corporatization of the ordnance factory boards seen as having potential but seen as producing substandard products including shells for artillery. Corporatsiation however did not mean privatization, the minister clarified saying that the aim is to make sure that the almost 60 ordnance factories in India are better managed so that they can be listed on the stock market and people can buy their shares.

Stress will also be laid on procurement of spares which are made in India, the minister said.

Taken together, the reforms are aimed at reducing India’s huge defence import bill, Sitharaman said. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US, China and India were the world’s three biggest military spenders in 2019, followed by Russia and Saudi Arabia. The two Asian countries made it to the top three for the first time, SIPRI said in a report last month.

Sitharaman’s announcements were part of the ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package for restarting the Indian economy that has been under stringent lockdown since 25 March in a bid to arrest the spread of covid-19 infections.

Prime minister Modi had in February set a target of $5 billion in defence exports in next five years for India at the inauguration of the 11th Defence Expo in Lucknow. He had then issued an invitation to private businesses to invest in the country, which he said would realize the twin objectives of handsome returns on investment and making Asia’s third largest economy self reliant in defence manufacturing.

India has inaugurated two defence industrial corridors, one in Tamil Nadu and the other in Uttar Pradesh to boost the flagship “Make in India" programme that in turn would attract investment as well as encourage employment generation.

