Govt announces stricter norms for social media, news sites & streaming platforms

The government had asked OTT platforms to come up with a code of self-regulation multiple times but the last draft of the same had allowed for no third-party intervention. While freedom of the press is absolute, it needs to come with certain responsibility, Javadekar added. Publishers of news on digital media would be required to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, so far followed by print and TV respectively.