In a series of key announcements made on Saturday by the Finance Minister of India, reduction in excise duty of Petrol and Diesel was also made. “We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government.," Sithraman announced.