Govt announces two-day national mourning in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

The Government of India has announced two-day national mourning in memory of the legendary singer of India, ANI news agency reported. The national flag to fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief at the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The Chief Minister said it has left him "heartbroken"

A State funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, the CM's office said.

“Two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. State honours to be accorded to her," Government of India said in a statement on Sunday.

Mortal remains of LataMangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 12:30 PM. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 PM today.

The Queen of Melody passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The megastar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and Pneumonia. Though the singer recovered from Covid-19, she was again put on ventilator support after her condition worsened yesterday.

Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. Mangeshkar has been given the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, as well as the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna--India's highest civilian honour in 2001, after MS Subbulakshmi.

In her over a seven-decade career, she has sung a host of memorable tracks, including "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", “Lag ja gale", "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Neela asman so gaya".

Mangeshkar is survived by four siblings-Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Meena Mangeshkar.

