New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Mumbai to pay his last respects to Nightingale of India, singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 years on Sunday.

The government of India has announced two days of state mourning and has accorded a State Funeral to her.

“Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi," PM Modi said in a tweet.

“The National Flag will be flown at half-mast from 06.02.2022 to 07.02.2022 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment," ministry of home affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressed his grief over the passing away of legendary singer.

“ The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The Prime Minister has spoken to her family and expressed his condolences. He also said that the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

